VIDEO: Jupiter's Thomas on ESG importance amid covid-19 chaos

In this exclusive video interview International Investment's Gary Robinson caught up with Jupiter Asset Management's Charlie Thomas at March's 2020 IE Nordic Summit, Stockholm.

Thomas - who is head of Strategy, Environment & Sustainability and manager of the Ecology fund at Jupiter speaks about fund's investment strategy, how has it changed in 30 years since launched in 1988 and the outlook for the next 10 years.

As the interview was held on March 10, 2020, just before Europe moved into coronavirus lock-down, he also addresses Covid-19 impact on his fund and ESG investing generally.

Click here or on the image below to view the interview