AllianceBernstein opens new office in Dubai International Financial Centre

AllianceBernstein (AB), which has $700bn in assets under management, today (4 July) announced that it has been granted a Category 4 Licence from the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) to run its new office within the DIFC. The firm has appointed Jean-Paul Hobeika, managing director - Middle East Institutions, as the senior executive officer. The move is part of its strategic plan to expand and strengthen its presence in the Middle East. Hobeika, who joined in August 2022, will work closely with Eduard van Nes, head of intermediary sales Middle East & Africa, who recently reloca...