AllianceBernstein opens new office in Dubai International Financial Centre

AllianceBernstein (AB), which has $700bn in assets under management, today (4 July) announced that it has been granted a Category 4 Licence from the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) to run its new office within the DIFC. The firm has appointed Jean-Paul Hobeika, managing director - Middle East Institutions, as the senior executive officer. The move is part of its strategic plan to expand and strengthen its presence in the Middle East. Hobeika, who joined in August 2022, will work closely with Eduard van Nes, head of intermediary sales Middle East & Africa, who recently reloca...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes