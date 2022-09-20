Fund admin and the impact of the pandemic

The Coronavirus has caused immense disruption to business throughout the financial services industry, both in The Bahamas and abroad. Some fund administrators, however, have taken it in their stride. This is the story of one business that benefited from early updates to its practices in ways that it could not envisage before the virus struck, says Antoine Bastian (pictured below) of Genesis Fund Services. During the past two years of this Covid pandemic, all business operations have had to...