Fund admin and the impact of the pandemic

clock • 10 min read
Fund admin and the impact of the pandemic

The Coronavirus has caused immense disruption to business throughout the financial services industry, both in The Bahamas and abroad. Some fund administrators, however, have taken it in their stride. This is the story of one business that benefited from early updates to its practices in ways that it could not envisage before the virus struck, says Antoine Bastian (pictured below) of Genesis Fund Services. During the past two years of this Covid pandemic, all business operations have had to...

To continue reading this article...

Join International Investment

Join International Investment today

Unlock members-only benefits:

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
  • Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
  • Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
  • Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
  • Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
  • Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already a International Investment member?

Login

More on Investments

David Malpass, World Bank Group president, was particularly concerned of the impact on emerging markets.
Investments

World Bank warns rising rates threaten global recession

James Baxter-Derrington
James Baxter-Derrington
clock 16 September 2022 • 2 min read
Indian growth is muscle without the steroids
Investments

Indian growth is muscle without the steroids

Andy Draycott and Abhinav Mehra
clock 09 September 2022 • 3 min read
Behaviour of overseas investors in US real estate market has changed
Comment

Behaviour of overseas investors in US real estate market has changed

Rafael Aregger
clock 08 September 2022 • 5 min read