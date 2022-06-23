FEATURE: Collaboration is key for 'double opportunity' in post-Brexit landscape - Abbey Wealth Group CEO

To mark the sixth anniversary of the UK's 2016 Brexit vote - resulting in a win for those that wanted to leave the European Union - we speak with Victor France, Group CEO of Dublin-based advice company Abbey Wealth. France reveals how the initial disappointment of seeing the UK vote to leave the European Union turned into an opportunity and a unique selling point for his business that has served Abbey Wealth well ever since....
