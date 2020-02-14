II's video head picks up award at 2020 Corporate Content Awards

International Investment's commercial director and head of video, Gary Robinson, pictured below left, was commended with a silver award as part of the 2020 Corporate Content Awards Ceremony, held in London last night.

Robinson created a series of bespoke corporate videos and, is picked up the silver award alongside communications and reputation management consultancy Lansons - which led the strategy, design and execution of the Isle of Man for Life campaign - for the Isle of

Man Government's Department for Enterprise and the Manx Insurance Association.

Integral Life's Gill Marples, former chair of the Manx Insurance Association, who worked with Gary on the project said: "The video element of the campaign was judged to be important to provide users with interaction with the site.

"Gary facilitated, without dictating, the direction and content of the videos and was able to do so with an understanding of the issues facing the industry."

The campaign won silver in the Best Content Campaign to assist with Reputation Management category at the awards which were being held at The Brewery in the City of London last night (February 13).

The Isle of Man For Life campaign has been seen by more than 1.5 million globally and has been highly-commended at other industry events.

"I am proud to be associated with such an excellent campaign and working with so many talented and passionate individuals on the project," said Robinson. "Working so closely with the life companies on the Isle of Man is such a key part of how International Investment has grown over the last four years and the videos that we have created together have been a pleasure to work on.

"We look forward to continuing to help produce even more vital content in 2020 and beyond."

Click here to visit the Isle of Man For Life website and visit the news and views section to view the videos.

