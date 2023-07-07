Lombard Odier opens office in Zug led by ex-Credit Suisse veteran

Bank Lombard Odier & Co is expanding its existing footprint in central Switzerland, with the recruitment of several senior bankers and assistants and the opening of an office in Zug. The Swiss wealth manager said in a statement on 6 July it was pursuing an important step in its Swiss domestic growth strategy and underlining its commitment to local market presence and client proximity. "This strategic move is underpinned by the hiring of an experienced team consisting of several senior bankers and related support, specialised in serving executives and entrepreneurs in the region", it s...