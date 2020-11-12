Quilter hosts international wealth transfer webinar

Quilter has hosted a webinar on how to build a business strategy around the concept of international wealth transfer, as part of its There for You campaign.

Originally hosted on Thursday November 12, the webinar - available here - explores how an international wealth transfer strategy can be beneficial for both client retention and growth and reveal the current thinking surrounding client and family behaviours when wealth is passed on.

Speakers on the panel include Rachael Griffin, pictured below left, tax and financial planning expert at Quilter who has over 15 years' experience in trusts and tax planning including in international pensions and is a qualified Chartered Financial Planner in the UK.

Russell Bignall, the head of wealth platform sales for Old Mutual Wealth will also provide his insights. Having also been a qualified financial adviser Russell now represents Quilter's platform, asset management and offshore propositions in the IFA marketplace.

Finally, Quilter International's head of product and marketing, Karen Blatchford will share her insights from identifying and delivering customer and adviser propositions over her 25-year career within financial services.



Rachael Griffin, tax and financial planning expert at Quilter says :

"Many people don't like to entertain the thought of them or their loved ones passing away and this can mean that the topic of wealth transfer is rarely discussed as a family. This provides advisers with a great opportunity to explore this conversation with their clients, which not only helps the client but can be fantastic for building multi-generational relationships with the rest of the family and illustrating the value of financial advice.

"Our webinar will explore how to add value with an intergenerational wealth strategy and how to make a good impression with your clients' family, while also exploring how to assess the risks that a firm faces at the moment."

To register to view the webinar visit the registration page here.