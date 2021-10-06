UK advisers honoured at CISI 2021 Financial Planning Awards

Jenna Brown
clock • 1 min read
UK advisers honoured at CISI 2021 Financial Planning Awards

The winners of CISI Financial Planning Awards 2021 have been revealed with firms Oak Four and Wells Gibson among the winners.

Chartered Institute for Securities & Investment head of financial planning Sally Plant (pictured) congratulated all the winners and those who had been highly commended.

She said: "Their dedication to the ethos of financial planning shows them as consummate professionals, passionate to deliver life-changing guidance to consumers throughout the UK."

The winners were:

Paraplanner of the Year Award 2021

Winner: Sarah Lees, senior paraplanner, Mazars Financial Planning

 

The CFPTM Professional of the Year Award 2021

Winner: Francis Klonowski CFPTM Chartered FCSI, owner/sole proprietor Klonowski & Co

Highly Commended: Josh Butten CFPTM Chartered FCSI, director, boosst

 

The David Norton Building Excellence Award 2021

Winner: Oak Four

 

The AFPFTM of the Year Award 2021

Winner:  Wells Gibson

Highly commended: Wealth Matters

 

The Tony Sellon ‘Good Egg' Award 2021

Winner: Sandy Robertson CFP Chartered FCSI - Acumen Financial Planning

Related Topics

Jenna Brown
Author spotlight

Jenna Brown

View profile
More from Jenna Brown

UK's Personal Finance Society president Sarah Lord joins adviser firm in new London office

CISI supports World Financial Planning Day at the World Investor Week