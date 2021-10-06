UK advisers honoured at CISI 2021 Financial Planning Awards

The winners of CISI Financial Planning Awards 2021 have been revealed with firms Oak Four and Wells Gibson among the winners.
Chartered Institute for Securities & Investment head of financial planning Sally Plant (pictured) congratulated all the winners and those who had been highly commended.
She said: "Their dedication to the ethos of financial planning shows them as consummate professionals, passionate to deliver life-changing guidance to consumers throughout the UK."
The winners were:
Paraplanner of the Year Award 2021
Winner: Sarah Lees, senior paraplanner, Mazars Financial Planning
The CFPTM Professional of the Year Award 2021
Winner: Francis Klonowski CFPTM Chartered FCSI, owner/sole proprietor Klonowski & Co
Highly Commended: Josh Butten CFPTM Chartered FCSI, director, boosst
The David Norton Building Excellence Award 2021
Winner: Oak Four
The AFPFTM of the Year Award 2021
Winner: Wells Gibson
Highly commended: Wealth Matters
The Tony Sellon ‘Good Egg' Award 2021
Winner: Sandy Robertson CFP Chartered FCSI - Acumen Financial Planning